|
|
|
HARVEY, Molly Jean. Passed away peacefully on 27 November 2019 at Evelyn Page Retirement Village, Orewa, aged 97. Loved Wife of the late Lomond Stanley and much loved Mother of Wayne and Jan, Chris and Liz. Loved Nana of Paul and Lori, Michelle and Glenn. Great Nana of Levi, Neeva, Sophie and Ella. A small family service will be held today, Tuesday 3 December 2019 in the chapel of Forrest Funeral Services, 8 Glen Road, Browns Bay 1:30pm. Special thanks to the staff at Evelyn Page for their love and care of Molly.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 3, 2019