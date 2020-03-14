Home

South Waikato Funeral Services
24 Commerce Street
Tokoroa , Waikato
07-886 5160
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Interment
Following Services
The Tokoroa Lawn Cemetery
Moira Maude (Formerly Cherry and Burns) LENDEN

Moira Maude (Formerly Cherry and Burns) LENDEN Notice
LENDEN, Moira Maude, (Formerly Cherry and Burns). Peacefully on Friday 13th March 2020 at Rangiura Resthome, Putaruru. Aged 97 Years. Beloved wife of the late Alfred. Much loved mother to Erina, Kevin, Ronnie, Diane, Christine, Estelle, John, and their partners and families. Adored grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother to all her many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. "Sadly Missed" "You're at peace now Mum" A Service for Moira will be held at the South Waikato Funeral Services Chapel Commerce Street, Tokoroa on Tuesday 17th March at 1:00 PM followed by an interment at The Tokoroa Lawn Cemetery. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ P O Box 459, Tokoroa 3444
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 14, 2020
