McGIFFORD, Moira Louise. Peacefully in Wanganui on Friday 13th December 2019 aged 80 years. Dearly loved wife and best friend of the late Ken and much loved mother and mother in law of Tanya and Mal, Janet, Douglas and Melinda, and Suz and Mat. Treasured nana of her 6 grandchildren In accordance with Moira's wishes, a private family service has been held. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Save The Children, PO Box 6584, Marion Square, Wellington 6141. All messages to McGifford family care of Dempsey and Forrest PO Box 341, Wanganui. Dempsey&Forrest Locally Owned
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 21, 2019