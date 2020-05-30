Home

Tuesday, Jun. 2, 2020
1:00 p.m.
St Andrew's Anglican Church
corner of Queen and Wesley Streets
Pukekohe
GOLDING, Moira Jean (nee Carter). On 27 May 2020, mum passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family; aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife and pal of the late Jim, much loved mother and mother in law of Angela, Kevin and Annie, and the late Philip. A proud Nan to Daniel and Andrew, she will be so sadly missed. A service for Moira will be held at St Andrew's Anglican Church, corner of Queen and Wesley Streets, Pukekohe on Tuesday 2nd June at 1pm. Special thanks for the wonderful care and support for mum from Hospice, District Nurses and Counties Manukau Homecare.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 30, 2020
