Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fountain's Funeral Directors & Advisors
35-39 Wood St
Auckland, Auckland
09-298 2957
Resources
More Obituaries for Moira SPEMANN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Moira Isabelle Bernadette SPEMANN

Add a Memory
Moira Isabelle Bernadette SPEMANN Notice
SPEMANN, Moira Isabelle Bernadette. 1936 - 2019 (82) years young. Following a long battle with cancer Moira left us peacefully on 19 September 2019. Devoted wife to Rudy for 63 years and much loved mother to, Belinda, Martin, Michelle, Michael and Karlene. Loved Mother-in-law to Peter and Debbie. She leaves behind 6 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren with 2 more pending. Forever in our hearts we love you and miss you, rest well. Come and celebrate her life with cheerful, bright colours with a bit of bling at Fountains Chapel. 35 Wood Street, Papakura on Wednesday the 25 September at 1:00pm. In Lieu of flowers, donations to Totara Hospice would be greatly appreciated.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Moira's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.