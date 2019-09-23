|
SPEMANN, Moira Isabelle Bernadette. 1936 - 2019 (82) years young. Following a long battle with cancer Moira left us peacefully on 19 September 2019. Devoted wife to Rudy for 63 years and much loved mother to, Belinda, Martin, Michelle, Michael and Karlene. Loved Mother-in-law to Peter and Debbie. She leaves behind 6 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren with 2 more pending. Forever in our hearts we love you and miss you, rest well. Come and celebrate her life with cheerful, bright colours with a bit of bling at Fountains Chapel. 35 Wood Street, Papakura on Wednesday the 25 September at 1:00pm. In Lieu of flowers, donations to Totara Hospice would be greatly appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 23, 2019