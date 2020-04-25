|
TURNER, Moira Ethel (Twinnie) (nee Mulvihill). Sadly but peacefully Moira passed away on April 22, 2020, aged 93 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Bill, loved Mother and Mother-in-Law to Paul and Sandy and their children Kirsty and Sam, Keith and his children Henry, Digby and Riley, and Heather and David and their children Andrew and Rachel. Loved twin sister of the late Lorna Hughes, sister to the late Gloria, Joyce, and Brian. A private ceremony is to be held on Thursday April 30th at Purewa Cemetery and Moira will be laid to rest with her darling Bill at Purewa. A lifetime of love and memories. Donations in lieu of flowers to SPCA. Communications please to the Turner Family, C/- [email protected] A memorial gathering to be arranged at a later date due to current restrictions.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 25, 2020