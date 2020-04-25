Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Moira TURNER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Moira Ethel (nee Mulvihill) (Twinnie) TURNER

Add a Memory
Moira Ethel (nee Mulvihill) (Twinnie) TURNER Notice
TURNER, Moira Ethel (Twinnie) (nee Mulvihill). Sadly but peacefully Moira passed away on April 22, 2020, aged 93 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Bill, loved Mother and Mother-in-Law to Paul and Sandy and their children Kirsty and Sam, Keith and his children Henry, Digby and Riley, and Heather and David and their children Andrew and Rachel. Loved twin sister of the late Lorna Hughes, sister to the late Gloria, Joyce, and Brian. A private ceremony is to be held on Thursday April 30th at Purewa Cemetery and Moira will be laid to rest with her darling Bill at Purewa. A lifetime of love and memories. Donations in lieu of flowers to SPCA. Communications please to the Turner Family, C/- [email protected] A memorial gathering to be arranged at a later date due to current restrictions.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Moira's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -