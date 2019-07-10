Home

Seddon Park Funeral Home
49 Seddon Road
Hamilton, Waikato
07-846 1561
Moira Elizabeth CATO

Moira Elizabeth CATO Notice
CATO, Moira Elizabeth. Originally of Te Kuiti. On 8 July 2019 with family, aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of the Late Rex. Loved mother and mother-in- law of Kathy and Dennis Wells, Brian, Christine, Kevin and Jenny. Special Grandma of Kelly, Shaun and Katrina. Loved Nana of Lochlan, and loved great Grandma of Devyn, Karlia, Jazlyn and Kaden. A service for Moira will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, Corner Seddon Road and Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Friday, 12 July 2019 at 10.30am followed by private cremation. All communications to the Cato family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 10, 2019
