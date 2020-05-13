Home

Twentymans Funeral Services Ltd
709 Pollen St
Thames , Waikato
07-868 6003
Moira Anne (Cameron) KEEYS

KEEYS, Moira Anne (nee Cameron). Peacefully at Tararu Rest Home, Thames, on 9th May, 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late Jim, much loved Mum of Beth, Jo and Barry, Trish and Wayne, Megan, Raewyn and Dave, Jimmy and Kerry, Neil and Linda and the late Kevin, and 'Niner' of Bev. Treasured Nanny of 21 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren (plus eagerly awaited twins). Rest in Peace now Mum with Dad and Kevin. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Tararu Rest Home and Hospital for looking after their Mum in her final days. Due to Covid-19 restrictions a private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers donations to Waikato Hospice, PO Box 325, Hamilton 3216, or the NZ Cancer Society, PO Box 134, Hamilton, would be appreciated. Messages to: Raewyn Luke, 5 Seales Road, Morrinsville 3300. Phone: 021 446675.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 13, 2020
