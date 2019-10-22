|
|
|
MAILAND, Mogens (Moe). Born 13 September 1939 in Odense, Denmark. Passed away so suddenly on 20th of October 1999 in Melbourne. Forever in our hearts you'll stay, Loved and remembered everyday. Its hard to believe 20 years have gone, but the time cherished with you lives on. Your love, kindness, wit, and care, that we were blessed so much to share. Your children and their spouses would have made you proud and whom they have become, and the jobs they have, and the grandchildren you adored are grown up and young adults now. How you would have enjoyed their company and they yours. Our lives go on without you and will never be the same, but we remember you with pride and love until we meet again. From your beloved wife Rosalie, dearly loved father and father- in-law of Gary and Cheryl, Tracey and Doug, and Paul, and adored Farfar of Zachary and Sasha, Logan and Shenae. Treasured memories in our hearts forever.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 22, 2019