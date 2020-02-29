|
CHAPMAN, Miwako Akakura. On 24th February 2020, aged 19 years. Dearly loved daughter of Paul and Naoko and much loved sister of Taigo. A service will be held at Holy Trinity Cathedral, 446 Parnell Road, Parnell on Thursday 5th March at 2.00pm followed by a private Cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Miwa's name to Outward Bound NZ (www. outwardbound.co.nz) Messages to the Chapman family c/o Sibuns, PO Box 87233, Meadowbank, Auckland 1742.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 29, 2020