Elliotts Memorial (Rosebank chapel)
25 Ninth Ave
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty 07578 3338
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jul. 27, 2020
1:00 p.m.
The Orchard
20 McLoughlin Drive
Te Puke
GRAFAS, Mitch. Peacefully at Tauranga Hospital with family at his side, on 22nd July 2020; aged 87 years. Dearly loved husband of Lorraine for 64 years. Loving father and father in law of Mike and Carol, Bryan and Jill, Marina, Andrew and Tracey. Proud Grandpa of 10 and Great Grandpa of 8. Loved brother of the late Jim and Vera. A celebration of Mitch's life will be held at The Orchard, 20 McLoughlin Drive Te Puke on Monday July 27th at 1pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 24, 2020
