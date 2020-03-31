|
RADICH, Mirna. On March 31, 2019. What a beautiful love I can see all your stars around me What a beautiful dream I wish I would never wake up I could spend all my life with you But I'm dreaming I know Yes I'm dreaming, I'm dreaming What a beautiful love I can see all your stars around me What a beautiful dream Talking with you I am happy just talking with you And I want you to know I see you, yes I see you, I see you What a beautiful love What a beautiful dream I wish I would never wake up now But I'm dreaming I know, yes I'm dreaming I can see you now, yes I see you, I see you Cause I'm dreaming, I'm dreaming Your love Boris.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 31, 2020