CULPITT, Mirian Agnes. Mirian died peacefully on Friday 24 April 2020 at her home with one of her sons beside her. She was loved by a big family including Jeremy and Rosie, Nick and Bruno and Martyn and Jess; and her wider family of Ginny, Emma and Alex and Bill and Jess. She was also a treasured Gran to Mila, Elijah, Caleb and Asher and a special friend to many. We will all miss her warm and generous presence in our lives. Donations to Mary Potter Hospice would be appreciated. A private cremation has taken place. Affordable Funeral Directors (Wellington) Ltd FDANZ Ph: 0800 333 309
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 29, 2020