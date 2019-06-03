Home

ATKINS, Miriam Saifa'alagi. (27 April 1938 - 31 May 2019) Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family and loved ones. Beloved daughter of the late Lafitaga Brown and Fa'amau William Poching and Miriama Poching (nee Fuimaono). Loved wife of the late Colin, loving mother of Sonia, beloved mother-in-law to Bob, treasured and cherished grandma to Tareyn, Jacqui and Elleshia. Adored "GG" to Jayda-Pearl, Carter and Lyla-Grace. Beloved sister to the late Havira, Fuimaono Ralph, Ivy, Douglas, Eddie and to Sarah, Andrew and Renette. Loved sister-in-law to the late Sione, Tupa'i Randolph, Edna, Karen, Flo, Graham and Chris. Loving Aunty to her nieces and nephews. A celebration of Miriam's life will be held on Wednesday, June 5th at 1.30pm at Grange Manor, 400 Dominion Road, Mount Eden.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 3 to June 4, 2019
