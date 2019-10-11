|
NETANA, Miriam Joyce. Of Palmerston North, formerly of Ngāwhā (Northland). Passed away peacefully on Thursday 10 October 2019 at Palmerston North hospital surrounded by her Whānau. Aged 70 years. Loved wife of the late Tuti (Tony) Netana. Loved Mum of Anthony (deceased), Hana and the late Willy Williams. Adored Nana of Manaaki, Te Manawa, Hinewai, and Tia. Messages to the Netana Whānau C/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North. Miriam will lay in state at St Michaels Church, Ellesmere Cres, Palmerston North, before departing to Ruaihona Marae, Te Teko early Saturday morning. A service for Miriam will be held at Ruaihona Marae, Te Teko Rd, Te Teko at 11am on Sunday 13 October 2019.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 11, 2019