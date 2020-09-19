|
BANKIER, Miriam Angelina (nee Dykman). Born October 16, 1956. Passed away on July 13, 2020. Miriam, originally from Palmerston North passed away sadly in Auckland, unknown and distanced from family, Loved by her deceased Parents, Our sister of Ron and John Dykman, Auntie of Joel, Cory, Zane, Nastassia, Ruby, Belle, Vienna, Micheal, David, Lisa, Simon, AnneMarie, and all her other many cousins, all the partners that touched her until she was taken away. Miriam was a determined and a highly intelligent proffessional woman, a hard worker, an artist, a travelled woman, a survivor of adversity. Farewell Miriam, Special thanks to Hospice and Cancer care people and Miriam's friends in Auckland.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 19, 2020