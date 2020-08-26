|
BAARDMAN, Miriam Agnes. Passed away on 30 July 2020 at Auckland Hospital aged 68. Loved daughter of Emily and Harry (deceased), beloved sister of David and Janice, beloved cousin of Katherine and much loved Aunt of David Jnr. Our sincere thanks to Dr Mark Lane and the Liver Transplant Team for their long-term care of Miriam. Many thanks also to Dr Stephen and staff for their expertise and care. Loved so deeply by her friends and family. Free from suffering, now at peace. A private service has taken place with close family and friends, as per Miriam's request.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 26, 2020