WING, Ming (Wong Ming Yuet). It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Ming on 23 September 2020, in her 90th year. She was born on 14 February 1930 in Xinhui (Sunwui), Guangdong, China. Dearly loved wife of the late Kin. Ming loved to cook Cantonese cuisine and enjoyed being surrounded by family and friends. She worked tirelessly in various successful family businesses while also remaining very active in the Kwong Cheu Club. She was a caring and benevolent person within the local Chinese communities, contributing her culinary delights and teaching at the Chinese School. In earlier years, Ming was renowned for her calligraphy and often the scribe for friends communicating with families back in China. She was a loving and devoted wife and mother who treasured her children. She embraced every moment with them, even travelling to Sydney and London to help care for their newborns. Ming especially loved her role as Por Por (grandma). She made everyone around her laugh, feel relaxed and always made friends wherever she went. Ming will be dearly missed by her children and their partners, Gordon, Dorothy and Desmond, Julia and Penn, Walter and Iryne, Raewyn and Stephen, Lena and Philip, Stanley and Jo, Sylvia and Jeremy, Janette and Dean, and John. Also, her sister-in-law, Sewmoy and her niece, Catherine. She will also be dearly missed by her grandchildren and their partners. They have such fond and loving memories of their Por Por - Rachel and Seyed, Paul and Paan, Ashley and Sean, Margaux, James, Jackson, Thomas and Veronica, Morgan, Riley, Archie and Hattie, George, Dylan, Josh, and Zara. Ming cherished the time that she had with her great grandchildren Mia and Miles. A private family service was held for Ming at the Mangere Lawn Cemetery in celebration of her life. The family would like to sincerely thank Peresia Fruean for her care and devotion to Ming - a mutual love and friendship developed over the last 16 years. Our appreciation and thanks to everyone for the many condolences and kind thoughts received. Rest in peace Ming. You will always be remembered. Online tributes can be left at notices.nzherald.co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 8, 2020