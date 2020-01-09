|
MARSH, Milton. Beloved husband of Lesley for 66 years. Very much-loved father and father in law to Geraldine and Paul, Kevin and Dianne and Lee-Anne. Loved grandfather to Julia, Geoffrey and Jess (Australia), Tim and Kira (Germany), Rebecca (UK) and great grandfather to Oliver, Chloe and Ava. A tough battle fought. A service to remember Milton will be held at Elliotts Funerals Rosebank Chapel, 25 9th Avenue, Tauranga on Monday 13th January at 2pm. In lieu of flowers donations to Waipuna Hospice or St John which can be left at the service.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 9, 2020