PALMER, Milton Leyland Boys. Died peacefully aged 87 surrounded by family at Hospice Waikato on August 16th 2020. Beloved husband of 66 years to Verna Ethel Palmer (Harrison). Loved Father and Father inlaw of Vivianne and Bruce, Ivan and Hanneke, Wayne and Julia, Raewyn and Bruce. Proud Grandpa of David and Tarn, Luke and Michele, Robert and Stace, Dylan and Megan. Loved Poppa of Malachi, Faith, Caleb, Emily, Madison, Owen, and baby Wallace on the way. A dignified man with a great sense of humour. We will love you forever. Our family's thanks to Vision West, Nova Healthcare, and Hospice Waikato for all the compassionate support and care. We would also like to thank family and friends for your support and kind words. A private cremation has been held at Milton's request. A memorial service will take place at a date to be advised. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Waikato would be greatly appreciated. Please visit hospicewaikato.org.nz and click the Donate Button. All communications to the Palmer family, PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton,3242
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 22, 2020