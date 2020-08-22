Home

POWERED BY

Services
Seddon Park Funeral Home
49 Seddon Road
Hamilton, Waikato
07-846 1561
Resources
More Obituaries for Milton PALMER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Milton Leyland Boys PALMER

Add a Memory
Milton Leyland Boys PALMER Notice
PALMER, Milton Leyland Boys. Died peacefully aged 87 surrounded by family at Hospice Waikato on August 16th 2020. Beloved husband of 66 years to Verna Ethel Palmer (Harrison). Loved Father and Father inlaw of Vivianne and Bruce, Ivan and Hanneke, Wayne and Julia, Raewyn and Bruce. Proud Grandpa of David and Tarn, Luke and Michele, Robert and Stace, Dylan and Megan. Loved Poppa of Malachi, Faith, Caleb, Emily, Madison, Owen, and baby Wallace on the way. A dignified man with a great sense of humour. We will love you forever. Our family's thanks to Vision West, Nova Healthcare, and Hospice Waikato for all the compassionate support and care. We would also like to thank family and friends for your support and kind words. A private cremation has been held at Milton's request. A memorial service will take place at a date to be advised. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Waikato would be greatly appreciated. Please visit hospicewaikato.org.nz and click the Donate Button. All communications to the Palmer family, PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton,3242



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Milton's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -