Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
2:00 p.m.
All Saints Chapel
100 St Johns Road
Meadowbank
THORNTON, Milton Douglas (Milton). Passed away peacefully at AKL Hospital on 23rd Dec 2019. For 63 years the much loved husband of Mary, adored and respected father and father- in-law of Louise and Trevor Poultney, Gabrielle, Shaun and Sharon, Michael and Samantha, and the late Kathleen. Cherished grandfather of Amelia and Olivia. Service Monday 30th December 2019, 3pm at All Saints Chapel, Purewa, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
