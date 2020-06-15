|
DODS, Milner Joan (Joan). On 12th June 2020, Joan passed away peacefully in her 94th year. Devoted wife for 71 years of the late John. Loving mother to Bryan and Kelly, Alan and Chrissy, and Karen. Adored Gran to Ingrid and Matt, and Anthea and Trevor. Loved Nanna to Carrick and Lawton. Cherished Great Grandmother (GG) of Piper, Olive, Isla, Hazel and Edith. Lovingly remembered. A Funeral Service for Joan will be held at North Shore Memorial Park, 235 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany (lower carpark) at 1pm on Wednesday 17th June 2020.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 15, 2020