HETARAKA, Milly Miri Miri. Passed away peacefully on 21st July 2019, aged 82. Much loved and last child to join her late parents Teao and Hema Timoti and siblings. Loved wife of the late John Hetaraka. Loved and respected mother of Rosemary and Lewis, Susan (deceased) and Bill, Queenie and Roger, Agnes, Wiki and Georgina (deceased), William and Stephanie. Nanny to her many mokopuna, great grandchildren and great great grandchild. Milly will lay in state at Haranui Marae, Haranui Rd, Parakai. Funeral service will be held on Thursday 25th July at 11am, followed by burial service at O'Paru Paru Urupa. For any queries please contact the whanau rep on 0224681836.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 23 to July 24, 2019