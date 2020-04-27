Home

Milly Maria (Pavlinovic) THOMAS


1931 - 2020
THOMAS, Milly Maria (nee Pavlinovic). Born March 09, 1931. Passed away on April 25, 2020. Passed away peacefully at the Selwyn Village Resthome. Dearly loved Mother of Louisa and Mother-in-Law to Frank. Loved Grandmother to Stefan and Silvana and Great Grandmother to Milan, Ben and Alex. A life well lived filled with love and laughter. You touched many lives and will forever be remembered for your kindness. Rest In Peace. Pocivau u Miru. Due to the current circumstances a private funeral and burial will take place. A memorial service will be held at a later date for all to pay their respects.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020
