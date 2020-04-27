|
THOMAS, Milly Maria (nee Pavlinovic). Born March 09, 1931. Passed away on April 25, 2020. Passed away peacefully at the Selwyn Village Resthome. Dearly loved Mother of Louisa and Mother-in-Law to Frank. Loved Grandmother to Stefan and Silvana and Great Grandmother to Milan, Ben and Alex. A life well lived filled with love and laughter. You touched many lives and will forever be remembered for your kindness. Rest In Peace. Pocivau u Miru. Due to the current circumstances a private funeral and burial will take place. A memorial service will be held at a later date for all to pay their respects.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020