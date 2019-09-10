|
|
|
McDONALD, Millie Sonia (nee Primi). On 8 September 2019 Adored and cherished mum of Eve and Gary, and mother-in-law of Kevin. Nan of Danielle, Kyal, and Natasha. Your mischievous antics, and generous nature will forever warm our hearts and live inside our laughter. Immediate family and close friends, please contact Eve on 0211319608 for service details. Messages to be placed with Millie may be sent to P.O. Box 56013 Dominion Rd, Mt Eden.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 10, 2019