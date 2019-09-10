Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Millie McDONALD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Millie Sonia (Primi) McDONALD

Add a Memory
Millie Sonia (Primi) McDONALD Notice
McDONALD, Millie Sonia (nee Primi). On 8 September 2019 Adored and cherished mum of Eve and Gary, and mother-in-law of Kevin. Nan of Danielle, Kyal, and Natasha. Your mischievous antics, and generous nature will forever warm our hearts and live inside our laughter. Immediate family and close friends, please contact Eve on 0211319608 for service details. Messages to be placed with Millie may be sent to P.O. Box 56013 Dominion Rd, Mt Eden.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Millie's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.