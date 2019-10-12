|
ERCEG, Millie Martha (Millie). Born November 22, 1931. Passed away on October 7, 2019. Devoted wife of the late Mijo, much loved mother of Vinka Sain, Ivan Erceg, and deceased Michael Erceg and Marijana Kumerich. Dearly loved sister of Mary Rakich and Vinka Taylor; devoted grandmother and great grandmother. Millie was a very special person who remained strong and forthright to the end. Her legacy lives on in her strong family, her generous disposition and her devotion to those who cared for her over many years. She will be missed by many and leaves a great hole in our hearts. A requiem mass will be held at St Michaels Remuera from 10.30am Thursday the 17 of October and she will lay at rest at her home, 17 Withiel Drive Epsom from 4pm the 16 of October for close friends and family for private time. Communication to the family can be made by mail to 17 Withiel Drive Epsom Auckland 1025.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019