Celebration of Life
Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020
10:00 a.m.
Simplicity Chapel
382 Wairere Drive
Te Rapa, Hamilton
Miles Roderick GREER

Miles Roderick GREER Notice
GREER, Miles Roderick. Passed away in Waikato Hospital on the 5th of November 2020 aged 74 Years. Loving Father and Father-in- Law to Messina and Craig, and Christine and Shan. Special Papa to Taryn, Cam and Ekaki. A service to celebrate Miles' life will be held in the Simplicity Chapel, 382 Wairere Drive, Te Rapa, Hamilton on Sunday the 8th of November 2020 at 10am. All communications to Simply Cremations, PO Box 10356, Te Rapa, Hamilton 3241, New Zealand or [email protected] co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 6, 2020
