More Obituaries for Miles LAURENCE
Miles Edward (Smiley) LAURENCE

Miles Edward (Smiley) LAURENCE Notice
LAURENCE, Miles Edward (Smiley). 25 April 1941 - 11 October 2019 Cherished husband, dearest friend and darling Smiley of Marion (nee Dickson). Dearly loved and respected father and father in law of Julie and Brian, Helen and Ilmars, Graeme and Tanya, and Jenny and Marty. Proud Poppa of Jake and Zara Laurence, Macey, Myles and Curtis Caughley, Celine, Ella and the late Kelsi Pirie. A Private service and interment have taken place in Morrinsville. All communications to the Laurence family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 16, 2019
