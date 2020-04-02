|
|
|
CORIN, Milena (nee Covic). Daughter of the late Louis and Antica. Beloved youngest sister of Marie and dearest aunt of Linda. Passed away peacefully on Sunday morning 29 March 2020 at Auckland City Hospital. Mitzi, you were a fighter all along. You took life as it came. We will always remember your funny side but underneath lay a soft little heart. Mitzi, in spite of me being the big sister, you were always the boss. God bless you dear heart. It was sad as we couldn't kiss you goodbye, but we did have a short talk over the phone. God was kind. May God grant you eternal rest and may perpetual light shine upon you. Rest in peace little sister. Resting where no shadows fall, In perfect peace she awaits us all. Forever remembered and in our hearts, by big sister Marie and niece Linda.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 2, 2020