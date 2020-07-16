|
NEWTON, Mildred Margaret. Peacefully at Tairua Residential Care, on 13th July 2020. Beloved wife of the late Bob. Cherished mother of John and Helen and Kristine. Loved Gran of Graeme, Kelly, Richard, Heather, Brabbyn and Harrison. Great-gran of William and Ella. A Celebration of Mildred's life will be held at Twentymans Grahamstown Chapel, 102 Kirkwood Street, Thames on Tuesday 21st July, at 11am, followed by private cremation. Communication to: 027 2764275.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 16, 2020