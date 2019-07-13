|
ANDERSON, Mildred Joyce. But just Joyce to us all. Born November 1, 1916. Passed away July 10, 2019 at Pinesong Care Home, Green Bay. Formerly a resident of Parklane Retirement Village, Forrest Hill for 30 years and formerly of Australia. Beloved wife of the late Jack Lindsay Anderson, dearly loved mother of Brian (Germany), Robert and Margaret (Page), most loved grandmother of Eike and Alexis Ehrig (Germany), Jessica (Vincent), Laura, Edward, John, Hannah and Emma. Loved great grandmother to Rosa, Eliza, Matilda-Jane, Arthur, Bella-Rose, Ben, Laticia, Tyler and Hunter. Joyce was 102 years of age. You will be forever cherished as our mother and Nana. You now have the peace you deserve and you will always be in our hearts. A celebration of her life will be held at 2pm on 17th July 2019 at Romaleigh, H Morris Funerals, 31 Ocean View Road, Northcote, Auckland.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 13, 2019