|
|
|
NICHOLSON, Mildred Jean (Millie, Mrs Nick). Passed away peacefully at Waikato Public Hospital after a brief illness aged 93 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ron. Dearly loved mother of Lynette Lock (Lyn) and Valerie (Val) and the late Rex McConnell. Loved Nana of Vicki and Paddy d'Abo, Tony and Jane Lock, and Sue and Alan Seager. Loved Great Nana of Keeley, Ryan, Caitlin, Becky and Sam. At Millie's request a private cremation has been held. A gathering to celebrate Millie's life will be held at the Matamata R.S.A, 5 Ngaio St, Sunday 28th June at 2pm. Lyn and Val would like to thank Matamata Country Lodge for their care over the last 10 months. All communications to the Nicholson Family C/- Broadway Funeral Home, 10 Short St, Matamata 3400.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 24, 2020