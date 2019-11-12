|
HOOPER, Mildred Elsie. Peacefully on Saturday 9th November 2019, accompanied by family and friends. Aged 99 3/4, just a step away from her 100th birthday. Beloved wife of the late Leslie Float Hooper and family. A Lovely Lady Who Will be Missed By All A Service to celebrate Mildred's life will be held at Warkworth Anglican Christ Church, Church Hill, Warkworth on Monday, the 18th of November 2019 at 1:30 PM followed by a private cremation. the family wish to thank Jessie and the staff of Summerset Falls Care Centre.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 12, 2019