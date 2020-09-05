Home

Sibuns Funeral Directors & Advisors
582 Remuera Rd
Auckland, Auckland
(09) 520 3119
Funeral
Thursday, Sep. 3, 2020
Mila (Didovich) HILL


1923 - 2020
Mila (Didovich) HILL Notice
HILL, Mila (nee Didovich). Born Korcula, Croatia 1923. Mila died peacefully at Auckland Hospital on 22 August 2020. Much loved mother of Maria, Mila, Julie and the late Geoffrey. Loved grandmother of Grant and the late Rachel, Campbell, Katherine and Charlotte, and Alanna, and loving great grandmother to her ten great grandchildren. You will be in our thoughts forever. Pocivala u Miru Bozjemu. Due to current situation a private funeral was held 4 September 2020.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 5, 2020
