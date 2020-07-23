|
|
|
KEYS, Mike. (71) Passed away suddenly on the 18th of July, 2020, while doing what he loved. Dearly loved soulmate and husband to Liz, wonderful father to Richard and Catherine, brother to Mary, brother-in- law to Bob and Jane, son-in- law to Betty, father-in-law to Jurgita and friend to many. Mike was a man of intelligence and humour. He was caring, kind, and engaging, with a passion for life. And was a keen biker, golfer, planner and traveller. He will be greatly missed, but never forgotten. May he rest in peace. A service to celebrate Mike's life will be held at the Founders chapel of Remembrance, 117 Rickit Street Taupo on Thursday 6th August at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to the Salvation Army may be made online at salvationarmy.org.nz - donation or may be left at the service. Messages to "The Keys Family" c/- P O Box 940, Taupo. Taupo Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 23, 2020