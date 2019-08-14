|
DUNN, Mike (Michael David). 5 August 1966 - 12 August 2019 Beautiful Mike fought a huge battle and died peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends. Aged 53 years. Lover, friend and husband of Lee. Gorgeous Dad of Isla and Miles. Son of Nan and Tom Dunn. Brother of Scotty and Meegan. Brother in law of Greg and Liz, Layne and Mike. Loved son in law of Kay. Craziest and awesome Uncle of Shawn, Keltie, Aidan, Conor, Ellie, Tayla and Hannah. Mike was loved by so many. A service to celebrate Mike's life will be held at The Devon Hotel, 390 Devon Street, New Plymouth on Saturday 17th August at 2pm. All communications to The Dunn Family, c/- PO Box 4449 Hamilton. 3247.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019