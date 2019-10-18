|
|
|
ALBERT, Mihipeka Venetia (Rice). On October 16th 2019 suddenly at home in Waihi Beach. Aged 74 years. Beloved partner of the late Doug Shaw. Much loved mother of Kelvin and Vanessa, Vivien and Maika, Paul and Ngawai, Geoffrey and Trish, Fiona and Peter, and Lance. Nana Bubbles to all her moko. Mihipeka will be lying in state at Waihi Community Marae, corner of Consols and Victoria Street, Waihi from 10am Friday October 18th until her service on Sunday October 20th at 11am, followed by private cremation. Communications to the Albert family, C/- PO Box 108 Waihi 3641.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 18, 2019