Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mick WITHERDEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mick and Phyllis WITHERDEN

Add a Memory
Mick and Phyllis WITHERDEN Notice
WITHERDEN, Mick and Phyllis. Passed away within hours of one another on 15th August 2019 at their home in Orewa with family close at hand. Dearly loved father and mother of Lyn and Denise. Father and mother-in-law to Warren. Loving grand-parents to Michael, Lisa, Sarah, Jessie, Becky and Ben. Married for 68 years, together forever after a lifetime of love. According to both their wishes a private cremation will be held with close family in attendance.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mick's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.