|
|
|
WITHERDEN, Mick and Phyllis. Passed away within hours of one another on 15th August 2019 at their home in Orewa with family close at hand. Dearly loved father and mother of Lyn and Denise. Father and mother-in-law to Warren. Loving grand-parents to Michael, Lisa, Sarah, Jessie, Becky and Ben. Married for 68 years, together forever after a lifetime of love. According to both their wishes a private cremation will be held with close family in attendance.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 17, 2019