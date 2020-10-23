Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fountain's Funeral Directors & Advisors
35-39 Wood St
Auckland, Auckland
09-298 2957
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020
12:00 p.m.
Fountain's Funeral Directors & Advisors
35-39 Wood St
Auckland, Auckland
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michelle RIGBY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michelle Jayne RIGBY

Add a Memory
Michelle Jayne RIGBY Notice
RIGBY, Michelle Jayne. Peacefully at home in Steve's arms on 19th October, surrounded by her loving family. Dearly loved wife of Steve and much loved and adored mum of Cameron and Holly. Loved by Rosie and Peaches. Adored loved daughter of Ken and Maureen Wheeler and loved daughter-in-law of Cynthia and John Rigby. Loved sister of Denise and family. Forever in our Hearts. Special thanks to Professor Michael Findlay and Dr Wayne Jones. A service to celebrate Michelle's life will be held in Fountains Memorial Chapel, cnr Wood and Elliot Sts, Papakura at 12 noon on Wednesday 28 October 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Nets Cancer Society (Unicorn Foundation) would be most appreciated and can be left in the chapel foyer.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michelle's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -