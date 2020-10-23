|
RIGBY, Michelle Jayne. Peacefully at home in Steve's arms on 19th October, surrounded by her loving family. Dearly loved wife of Steve and much loved and adored mum of Cameron and Holly. Loved by Rosie and Peaches. Adored loved daughter of Ken and Maureen Wheeler and loved daughter-in-law of Cynthia and John Rigby. Loved sister of Denise and family. Forever in our Hearts. Special thanks to Professor Michael Findlay and Dr Wayne Jones. A service to celebrate Michelle's life will be held in Fountains Memorial Chapel, cnr Wood and Elliot Sts, Papakura at 12 noon on Wednesday 28 October 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Nets Cancer Society (Unicorn Foundation) would be most appreciated and can be left in the chapel foyer.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 23, 2020