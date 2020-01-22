|
BUXTON, Michelle. Suddenly and unexpectedly on Sunday, 19th January 2020. Aged 48 years. Much loved wife and best mate of Chris. Loving and best mother of Holly and Jacinta. Will be Missed Dearly. Loved to the Moon and Back. A service to celebrate Michelle's life will be held at Wellsford Community Centre, corner of Matheson Road and Rodney Street, Wellsford on Friday, 31st January 2020 at 11.00 AM followed by a private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020