|
|
|
WATSON, Michelle Anne. On February 28th 2020 at Mercy Hospice, with her daughters by her side, aged 55. Loved and cherished mum of Kelly and Briana. Treasured daughter of Murray (deceased) and Elly Norris, much loved sister to Jo and Lyn, Grant and Joeline and respected mother-in- law to Alex and Nick. Loved auntie, and fabulous friend, to so many. "Forever in our hearts and memories". A service to celebrate Michelle's life will be held in St Mary's-in- Holy Trinity, Parnell Road, Parnell on Friday, March 6th 2020 at 1 p.m. followed by private cremation. Please wear something bright if you wish. Donations in Michelle's memory may be made to https://givealittle. co.nz/donate/org/ nzgynaecancerfounda tion
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 2, 2020