HARRIS, Michele Ann. Passed away peacefully on Friday 18 October 2019, with family by her side. Beloved eldest daughter of Ann and Doug (deceased). Favourite sister of Stephanie and Joanne. Choicest sister in law of Jodie. Adored aunty of Charlotte and Natalie. "Loved always" A service to celebrate Michele's life will be held in The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Thursday 24 October at 10.00 am, followed by interment in North Shore Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 22, 2019