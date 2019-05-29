|
|
|
WALSH, Michel Groves (Mick). Passed away peacefully at home on the morning of Monday 27th May 2019, aged 87 years. Dearly loved husband of Leonora (Fay) Loving father of Hugh, Patrick, Kathy and Michael and brother to Patsy and the late Val. Devoted Grandad of Matthew, Katie and Michael, Monty and Lucus and Great Grandad to Mason, James and Edward. Loving, Gentle and Kind. The Funeral Service will be held in the Garden Chapel at Morrisons Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Tuesday 4th June 2019 at 2.00 pm. A special thank you to all the carers who attended to Mick's needs.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 29, 2019
Read More