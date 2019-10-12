Home

Brian Darth Funeral Services limited
17 Nash Road Road
Stratford, Taranaki 4393
06-765 7672
Michaela LEGGETT

LEGGETT, Michaela. Peacefully, surrounded with love on Monday, 7th October 2019, aged 90 years. Loved and cherished wife of the late Gerard (Jinx). Treasured mother of Maureen and Paul, Christa and the late Steve Young, Carole and Tony Parr. Loved nana of Michaela and Gary, William and Katrin, Matthew and Melanie, Frewin and Candice, Katie and Callum, Paul, Kelly, Julia and Kayla; and Harry. Great nana to Tyler, Josh, Eden, Sam, Logan and Ari. A private farewell for Michaela has been held by the family. Brian Darth Funeral Services
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 12, 2019
