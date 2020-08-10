|
FLEMING, Michael William Harold. Born October 27, 1946. Passed away on August 6, 2020. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Marianne. Good friend to David and Tarryn, Daniel and Kelly, Marc and Jayde. Grandpa Mike to Charlie and Mia, Jackson and Isla, Cece and Zoe. Brother and brother-in-law of Raewyn and Barry. Uncle to Jenny, Steve, Bryce and Michelle. A kind gentle man who loved unconditionally and gave without looking for anything in return. He leaves a huge hole in many hearts and lives and will be missed forever. Funeral St Mary's Catholic Church 52 East Street Papakura Thursday 13 August 1.30pm. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Totara Hospice.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020