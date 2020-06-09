Home

Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jun. 11, 2020
1:00 p.m.
St Lukes Anglican Church
Havelock North
Michael William Allan SLAY


1940 - 2020
Michael William Allan SLAY Notice
SLAY, Michael William Allan. MRAC Born Haifa, Palestine 13 February 1940 Peacefully on 03 June 2020 in Havelock North. Treasured husband of Pam. Cherished Dad of Andrea Jordan (Christchurch), Janine Humphreys (Melbourne) and Karen Mackie (Te Puke) and Grandy of 7 grandchildren. A celebration of Mikes life will be held at St Lukes Anglican Church, Havelock North on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 1 p. m. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to Cranford Hospice which can be left at the service or made online www.cranfordhospice.org.nz Messages can be made online at www.tnphb.co.nz or posted to the "Slay Family" c/- PO Box 967 Hastings 4156.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 9, 2020
