|
|
|
SPEEDY, Michael Weston. Unexpectedly, on 11th August, 2019; aged 60 years. Deeply loved husband of Mary. Adored Dad of Theresa, Georgina and Sarah. Very much loved second son of Bev and Guy, and brother of Dale and Rhonda, Sharon and Richard Laurenson. Loved brother-in-law of Vera and Noel Coxhead, Keith and Margaret Roskam, John and Ange Roskam. Amazing Uncle to Becky, Todd, Sam, Caitlin, Em, Steph, Brad, Nick, Casey, Zhenya, Tash, Matthew, Rebecca, Kate, Tessa, Lucy and Zoe. A wonderful friend to Ryan, Matt and so many more. A public funeral service will be held at the Ngatea War Memorial Hall, 66 Orchard West Road, on Friday 16th August at 11:00am. Messages to Box 36, Ngatea 3541.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019