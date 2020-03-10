|
|
|
BOURKE, Michael Wayne (Michael). Born October 02, 1954. Passed away on March 07, 2020. After a short illness and a brave battle at home in Christchurch aged 65 years old. Very much loved brother of Terry and Raewyn, and adored uncle of Angela, Arthur, Tracey, Ross and great uncle of Little Terry, Bobbi, Jaide and Joydyn. Thanks mate for all our phone calls and chats over the years. I will miss you long time. You have left a legacy in your beautiful family. The love between us and them will always be there and contact will never be lost. We will meet again but not quite yet. You are at peace now. Love always.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 10, 2020