Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
03-359 9018
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael BOURKE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Wayne (Michael) BOURKE

Add a Memory
Michael Wayne (Michael) BOURKE Notice
BOURKE, Michael Wayne (Michael). Born October 02, 1954. Passed away on March 07, 2020. After a short illness and a brave battle at home in Christchurch aged 65 years old. Very much loved brother of Terry and Raewyn, and adored uncle of Angela, Arthur, Tracey, Ross and great uncle of Little Terry, Bobbi, Jaide and Joydyn. Thanks mate for all our phone calls and chats over the years. I will miss you long time. You have left a legacy in your beautiful family. The love between us and them will always be there and contact will never be lost. We will meet again but not quite yet. You are at peace now. Love always.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -