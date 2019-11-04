Home

Michael (Mick) WALSHE

WALSHE, Michael (Mick). Passed away on November 1, 2019. Dearly beloved husband of Nora for 59 years.Loved father and father-in-law of Gregory, Kate, Mike and Lisa, Vincent and Vanessa, Anthony and Vicki, Noreen and Mike, Linda, Bernadette and Hamish. Adored grandad of 18 beautiful grandchildren. Forever grateful to the staff at Lexham Gardens for their loving care. Requiem mass will be celebrated at St Marys Catholic Church, 20 Kitenui Avenue, Mount Albert on Wednesday 6 November at 11 am. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Cancer Society, PO Box 1724, Auckland, 1140.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 4, 2019
