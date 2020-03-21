|
VUJCICH, Michael. Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on 14th March 2020, aged 90 years. Cherished husband of Rose for 63 years and adored father of Barry and Marlene. A strong, hardworking, mighty man who lived his life with faith and integrity. His devotion to his family was unending. They were his pride and joy. We will treasure all the memories and love and keep you in our hearts forever and always. Now reunited with his dearly departed Father, Mother, Brothers and Sister. Together again once more. Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him. Dad, it is time to enjoy another round of golf. So, as you tee off, may all your drives find fairways and may they travel far…...... In keeping with Mike's wishes a private family service was held yesterday at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, Meadowbank. Pocivao u Miru
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 21, 2020